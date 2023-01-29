New winners crowned at Miss Missouri local pageant in Maryville

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On January 28 and 29, 19 young women competed for a chance to go to Miss Missouri.
"I can't stop shaking and smiling and I cannot believe the words coming out of my mouth are I'm going to miss Missouri in June," said Emily Laskowski, Miss Northwest Counties 2023.
This weekend marked the ninth and final local Miss Missouri pageant of the season, and it was held right here in Northwest Missouri.
"This competition was a local for the Miss Missouri pageant that happens in June. We compete in interview, talent, evening gown, and social impact pitch, and whoever wins this gets to keep this local title and head on to Miss Missouri," said Jaclyn Sexauer, Miss Maryville 2023.
While much progress has been made, competitors are still continuously faced with the stigma surrounding pageantry.
"So many people think that just because we walk around in pretty dresses, and we put a bunch of makeup on, that that's what it's really all about. But at the end of the day, I have never felt more empowered than I do whenever I compete, and I've never felt more uplifted than I do by the girls I have met through pageants," said Sexauer.
The Miss America Organization aims to provide a platform for their candidates, as well as many unique service and scholarship opportunities.
"The girls who actually do it, they get a lot of good out of it. They get interview experience, they get life experiences and make lifetime friends, so it's a wonderful program," said Miss Missouri Local Director Kendell Misemer.
And for Sexauer, contrary to what these stigmas might claim a pageant girl is defined by one word.
"Empowering, honestly, because that has so many different aspects to it...Empowering can mean 'Oh, her dance was amazing. She was so strong,' or it can mean 'She spoke in such a way that I'm inspired to go help my community,'" Sexauer said. "In any sense of the word, it just means that I'm uplifting others and they're uplifting me, and at the end of the day, that's what it's all about."
The Miss Missouri state competition will be taking place June 11-17 at the Missouri Military Academy.
For more information on the Miss Missouri organization, click here.