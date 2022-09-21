New York attorney general files civil fraud lawsuit against Trump, some of his children and his business

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil fraud lawsuit Wednesday against former President Donald Trump, according to court records.
The case docket indicates the defendants are Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Jeffrey Mcconney, The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, The Trump Organization, Inc., and other businesses associated with Trump.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
