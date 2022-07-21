Newly constructed Fire Station 8: funded by St. Joe residents, for St. Joe residents

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After breaking ground in April of 2021, the new Fire Station 8 is finally complete.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday evening to celebrate the completion of the new station.
The old Fire Station 8 located on 33rd and Mitchell was home to the St. Joseph Fire Department for over 100 years, but after safety concerns, a leaky roof, shared sleeping quarters, and more, the crew of Station 8 has a new domain.
"Can you imagine working in a facility that really hasn't been kept up and modernized like it should? This is day and night to them and they have pride in it. They put their lives on the line for citizens and they deserve to have a modern fire station to live in," says Public Information Officer for the City of St. Joseph, Mary Robertson.
While many people were involved in the nearly two-year long process of getting this station built, Robertson says none of it would have been possible without St. Joseph residents' constant support of the Capital Improvements Program (CIP) half-cents sales tax.
"I've been with the city for 27 years and the CIP is 32-years-old, so I really have lived almost all of the CIP, and voters overwhelmingly support it every time. We are so grateful for that because we do capital projects that we can't afford otherwise, so it is very critical to what we do," says Robertson.
Despite having just completed the Station 8 construction, the St. Joseph Fire Department isn't stopping there.
St. Joseph Fire Department Fire Chief, Kenny Cordonnier says, "Next, if we are fortunate enough to get another CIP tax passed, we will propose a station for the south end and possible a remodel of the fire headquarters downtown."
While the new Fire Station 8 may have been built for the firefighters, Robertson encourages community members to look at it as their station too.
"Fire stations are 24/7, 365 operations, so unless this crew is out on a call, they are always here; so fire stations are considered safe spots. No questions asked, people can come and feel safe here, and that's why we want our residents to understand and appreciate that these fire stations are their fire stations," Robertson says.
If you missed out on the ribbon cutting event Thursday, an open house will take place at Station 8 Friday evening, 5pm-8pm.