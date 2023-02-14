Next Generation Assemblies uses Patrick Mahomes as positive example for students

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Super Bowl 57 MVP Patrick Mahomes is an example one local group is using to inspire students at school assemblies.
These are not the typical school assemblies, as they include strobe lights, loud music and dancing.
But behind the fun and excitement, Jess Angelique and Mike Dawson of Next Generation Assemblies have an important message for students -- they are all MVPs.
"We perform for students where we talk to them about how they matter, how they have value and how they have a purpose," Angelique said.
Angelique and Dawson travel throughout the Midwest, visiting schools to share that message with students, and they perform their own original music to reinforce it.
With a gym full of elementary kids sporting their Kansas City Chiefs gear, Angelique said Super Bowl 57 MVP Patrick Mahomes is an ideal example for students.
"I feel like Mahomes, he has a really good heart," Angelique said. "And I feel like he has good character. You want to have somebody that, beyond just his athleticism and sportsmanship, you wanna see somebody that has a good heart. And I feel like our MVP message really would go in line with sports in general. That way when they see Mahomes MVP, they think 'Mahomes, matter, value, purpose.'"
It's not just Mahomes' performance on the field that stands out to Angelique's St. Joseph audience, but it's also his work ethic and focus on his family first.
"He probably always does his practices and probably still practices a lot. But when he has time off, he probably spends it with his family," Bessie Ellison Elementary student Kiya Cook said.
While the young people of St. Joseph claim Mahomes as their own, Angelique said he might be a great hire for Next Generation Assemblies.
"I mean, that would be pretty cool. I'd love to contact him," Angelique said. "If he could give me his email, that'd be cool. If you're listening Mahomes, I would totally work with you."