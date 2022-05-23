Next steps for Vision Forward

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District's Vision Forward committee wrapped up after five meetings with the community.
Now it's time to evaluate and discuss the next steps.
“I think each session has given information that has surprised everyone,” Co-Chair for Vision Forward Teresa Simmons said.
Vision Forward started to give the community a chance to hear and discuss some of the biggest issues in the St. Joseph school District.
Topics included retaining and recruiting teachers, student achievement and performance.
“I think there was a lot of data that was presented that people just didn't know about the programs. And the information was, I mean, it was really, it was really unbelievable how many services the district is involved in supplying to this community,” Simmons said.
The St. Joseph School District's Vision Forward committee held their final community meeting on Tuesday.
Leading to the question, pay to upkeep current buildings or reduce the size and number of buildings in the district?
“And then I think, the facility information, the cost of maintaining all the facilities, you know, is going to be presented to the public. A choice, a choice of, we've got to spend the money to upkeep these buildings, which I think, you know, is definite choice, or, you know, we need to figure out a way to better better fill up the buildings that are under capacity, and see where that see where that leads the district,” Simmons said.
Now it's time to evaluate the input from the community and present the data to the board of education.
“We're going to create an outline for a future proposal that will give to the Board of Education, they ultimately are going to be the ones to either, you know, use what what is suggested from the community, but at least they'll know what they're doing is being supported by the bulk of the people that has shown up for these sessions,” Simmons said.
The committee will consult with a St. Louis marketing firm to create a proposal and present the information to the community in the fall, with the hopes of sending the proposal on to the board of education by the end of the year.