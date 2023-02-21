No crawfish on Fat Tuesday for the first time in 22 years at Boudreaux's

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) February 21 marked Fat Tuesday in New Orleans, the last day of Mardi Gras before Ash Wednesday.
Boudreaux's Louisiana Seafood and Steaks in downtown St. Joseph has served live crawfish in honor of Fat Tuesday for 22 years, but not this year.
Staff said that fresh seafood is usually shipped two days a week, but live crawfish is always shipped overnight to assure it is as fresh as it can be.
For the first time in over two decades, Boudreaux's did not have the Cajun delicacy.
"Unfortunately though this year, we are not going to have any due to the fact that President's Day was on Monday and we weren't able to overnight ship it," said Ashton Easter, an employee at Boudreaux's.
However, the restaurant did offer complementary beignets.