No Hunger Summer for local kids

(ST. JOSEPH Mo.) Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas children do not have to go hungry this summer. The first of Second Harvest Community Food Bank's No Hunger Summer sites are open. Sack lunches are free for kids under 18, and some of the 22 sites even offer a free, hot lunch each weekday of Summer break.
"You really get a sense of who is in your community, you're able to directly see who is impacted and see all these little kids, this one hits my heart because I've worked it so long, and you get to know the people who come back every, single year," said Mackenzie Osborn, Communications Dir., Second Harvest Community Food Bank.
Any child, regardless of household income can participate in No Hunger Summer. However, if your local site is not opened, and while St. Joseph schools are in session for Summer School, the cafeterias on each campus are open sites, which means kids who are not enrolled in Summer school are able to visit these elementary and middles schools to receive a free breakfast and lunch.