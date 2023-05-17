No More Texting & Driving

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thursday Missouri legislators passed Senate Bill 398 which includes the Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law which will require all drivers to utilize hands-free cell phone features behind the wheel.
According to AAA, The Show-Me State's fatality rate on highways is the highest it's been in 15 years. Local safety experts say, the governor's signature can't come soon enough.
"Everyone wants their freedom but they have to understand this is very similar to the speed limit and driving sober. These are actions which affect everybody else on the roadway, so we can't allow one person to endanger others out on the highway or in town on the roadways. That is what makes this different, and really it's an initiative that the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council supports," said Sheldon Lyon, Executive Dir, St. Joseph Safety & Health Council.
Lyon says the council will be involved in educating the public about the new law once signed, through driver's education and the permit academy.
This bill also authorizes car buyers to pay their sales taxes at a dealership as opposed to a license office. Lawmakers hope this will cut down on people who drive cars with expired temporary tags.