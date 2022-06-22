(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) No shortage of fireworks this summer, according to local sellers.
With the Fourth of July just around the corner, firework sales have already begun.
In Missouri, the official firework season goes from June 20th to July 10th, Missouri having the highest number of firework sales compared to any other state.
Last year there was a nationwide shortage of fireworks, but local sellers say this year there should be plenty in stock.
“Sales last year was a little different. You know, everybody knew there was kind of a shortage. And so everybody bought really early. We don't have that problem this year. I think there's a plenty of fireworks in the whole United States this year. And so there's no need to shop early. You know, we'll have plenty of product all through the fourth,” said Sydni Hook, Manager at Kovac’s Fireworks.
Kovac’s Fireworks advises to be safe and cautious this firework season.
Most firework sellers in the area will be open through July 10th.