Nodaway County Clerk reminds voters of new voting law

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Nodaway County Clerk wants to remind residents of the new voting law that is in effect for all Missouri voters.
Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton says that voters that cast a ballot in person at their polling place or during absentee voting will need to show a photo ID issued by the state of Missouri or federal government.
Examples of acceptable forms of ID include a Missouri driver's license, Missouri non-driver's license, a U.S. passport or a military ID.
Patton says that if a voter does not have one of these IDs, that can still vote a blue provisional ballot which will be counted if their signature matches the signature on their registration record.
For voters that cannot vote in person on Election Day, absentee voting is currently underway in the Nodaway County Clerk's office located at 403 North Market Street, Room 211 in Maryville, Missouri.
Starting Tuesday, October 25 and continuing through November 7, voters can take advantage of the new no-excuse absentee voting period in person.
If Nodaway County voters have any questions, Patton says to call 660-582-2251.