North Andrew's rushing attack leads Cardinals to 7th state title

(COLUMBIA, Mo.) North Andrew rushed for 452 yards and won their seventh Missouri 8-Man Football state title in program history Thursday night.\
The Cardinals defeated Bishop LeBlond, 54-24.
Sophomore quarterback Braxon Linville rushed for 251 yards and four touchdowns.
Senior Hayden Ecker added in 186 and three touchdowns.
For Bishop LeBlond, quarterback Landon Gardner threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 56 yards and a score.
Golden Eagles wide receiver Jake Korell caught 11 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.
North Andrew finishes 14-0.
Bishop LeBlond finishes 10-4.