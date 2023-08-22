NORTH END EXPLOSION

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph Northside residents reported hearing a loud explosion around 8:00 o'clock this evening.
Sergeant Richard McGregory with the St. Joseph Police Department says, "There was a loud explosion. First Responders responded, Fire, EMS, and Police. We came here. There was one person injured that was transported by EMS to Mosaic Life care."
"As of right now all we know that there was an explosion. At this time, we're still waiting for the fire inspector to come. So, we can actually go inside and make sure that the residence is safe for us to go in and take pictures and see what happened," McGregory said.