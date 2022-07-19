 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

North Kansas City Police officer killed during traffic stop

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A police officer was shot during a traffic stop Tuesday morning in North Kansas City. 

NKC Chief of Police Kevin Freeman said that officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, later died from his injuries. Vasquez joined the North Kansas City Police Department in 2021.  

Daniel Vasquez

Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said during a press conference that the officer from the North Kansas City Police Department initiated a traffic stop at approximately 10:40 a.m. 

Akin said the driver of the vehicle fired at the officer and struck the officer. 

The officer was transported to a North Kansas City hospital before being transferred to KU Medical Center.

The highway patrol said the suspect vehicle is a gray Ford Taurus with expired Missouri temporary tags 03GU43.

Police said a suspect is in custody and he turned himself into law enforcement. 

Multiple law enforcement agencies from the area are assisting in the investigation. 

This is a developing story, stay tuned to KQ2 for further updates. 

With the primary election just over two weeks away here are some important dates to remember.

The primary election is on August 2.

The final day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is on Wednesday, absentee voting begins on July 30 with the last day to vote absentee on August 1.

On August 2 the polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Sample ballots are available on the Buchanan County Clerk's website.

