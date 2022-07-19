North Kansas City Police officer killed during traffic stop

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A police officer was shot during a traffic stop Tuesday morning in North Kansas City.
NKC Chief of Police Kevin Freeman said that officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, later died from his injuries. Vasquez joined the North Kansas City Police Department in 2021.
Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said during a press conference that the officer from the North Kansas City Police Department initiated a traffic stop at approximately 10:40 a.m.
Akin said the driver of the vehicle fired at the officer and struck the officer.
The officer was transported to a North Kansas City hospital before being transferred to KU Medical Center.
The highway patrol said the suspect vehicle is a gray Ford Taurus with expired Missouri temporary tags 03GU43.
Police said a suspect is in custody and he turned himself into law enforcement.
Multiple law enforcement agencies from the area are assisting in the investigation.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to KQ2 for further updates.
With the primary election just over two weeks away here are some important dates to remember.
The primary election is on August 2.
The final day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is on Wednesday, absentee voting begins on July 30 with the last day to vote absentee on August 1.
On August 2 the polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Sample ballots are available on the Buchanan County Clerk's website.
