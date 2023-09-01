 Skip to main content
North Platte football shuts out Maysville 32-0

Chris Roush, Sports Director

(Dearborn, MO) - The North Platte football team shut out Maysville at home Friday night, winning 32-0. Panthers are 2-0 to start the season. North Platte hosts East Buchanan next week. Maysville hosts Polo next Friday. 