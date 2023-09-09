 Skip to main content
North Platte High School softball takes care of Maryville in 5 innings in St. Joseph tournament

North Platte softball takes care of Maryville

(St. Joseph, MO) - The North Platte High School softball team defeated Maryville 13-3 in 5 innings in the softball tournament at the Heritage Park Softball Complex on Saturday.

