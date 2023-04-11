Northwest Missouri Cruise Night returns for the season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over two hundred vintage cars lined the parking lot at East Ridge Village on Saturday.
The Northwest Missouri Street Rods hosted their first car Cruise Night of the season.
Two members showed off their 1970s Volkswagen buses at the event.
Darrin and Shelly Springs work together to restore these vintage vehicles, and say that seeing people's smiles makes all the hard work worth it.
"It's kind of rewarding when you're done that you have something that's funny. Everybody loves Volkswagens. Everybody smiles when they see them. It doesn't matter the age. Everybody has a story," said Darrin.
"It's fun to get, when you're driving, the smiles, the honks, the thumbs up, and everyone's also there's sharing their stories: family had a VW or whatever," said Shelly. "It's been a lot of fun.
Among the people that attended was an original member of the Street Rods when the group formed in the 1980s.
Bill McCoy was in his early 20s when he and his friends started the group, and is now the last standing member of the original Street Rods crew.
"I like coming to the cruise nights and going to car shows. Diehard car guy, it's in your wits. It's in your blood. I guess you're born with it," said Street Rod Bill McCoy. "I grew up in the car car culture, and we're getting people in the club now. It's a family thing now."
McCoy adds that the car shows continue to grow each year, going from the original five that started the club to the now 200+ cars that were there on Saturday.
"I never thought it would get this big," McCoy adds.
For McCoy, the car cruise ins are about the memories.
"When I get in it, I'm 17 years old again," said McCoy.
The organization's next cruise is set for May 13.