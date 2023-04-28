Northwest Missouri FOP responds to Hardins' wire fraud guilty plea

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A former St. Joseph Police officer and former Buchanan County deputy pleaded guilty in federal court April 27 to a wire fraud scheme.
Michael and Sarah Hardin pleaded guilty in separate appearances to multiple counts of wire fraud. Between 2015 and 2019, the two used debit cards from the Fraternal Order of Police Northwest Missouri Lodge 3.
Northwest Missouri FOP President Brad Kerns said he realized the audit books were wrong shortly after he took over as president in January 2020.
He said the Northwest Missouri FOP has worked to make sure a fraud scheme like this doesn't happen again.
"It's definitely unfortunate that we found this, but we definitely put safeguards in place to ensure that these kinds of things don't happen again," Kerns said. "And, unfortunately, these happen in all kinds of organizations. I was quick to find out as soon as I took over that it's not uncommon for these things to happen."
Those added safeguards, Kerns said, include improved accounting software, a board dedicated to yearly audits, as well as the addition of an assistant treasurer and assistant secretary to ensure checks and balances.
The Hardins' wire fraud scheme totaled nearly $100,000.
Sarah Hardin, a former deputy with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, was treasurer of Northwest Missouri FOP Lodge 3 for approximately 10 years. She specifically admitted to making hundreds of personal purchases using the lodge's debit card while serving as treasurer. She admitted to making personal purchases at Menards, Party City, Hy-Vee, Walmart and Sam's Club.
Michael Hardin, a former officer with the St. Joseph Police Department, was the president of the Northwest Missouri FOP Lodge 3 for approximately 10 years. He specifically admitted to using the debit card for payments to Hampton Inn and Life Lock Advantage.
The Northwest Missouri FOP is a charitable nonprofit organization. The Hardins used money the FOP would normally utilize to help the community. Kerns said the organization uses funds for events like Holiday with a Hero. It also uses funds to hold memorials for fallen officers and gives donations to the community, such as donations to take care of families of fallen officers.
Michael and Sarah Hardin are each subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole on each of the three counts of wire fraud.
Kerns said he thinks the Hardins' guilty plea is a step in the right direction for the lodge.
"We've been wanting for this to come to a resolution for quite a while. It was unfortunate that it actually had to come to this, but it was definitely necessary for us to hold ourselves accountable when we noticed something like this," Kerns said. "I do definitely want justice brought for the lodge and the members and our community as well."