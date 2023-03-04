Northwest Missouri names regional spelling bee champion

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Saturday, 27 students from the Northwest Missouri region competed in the regional spelling bee for the chance to go to nationals in Washington D.C..
"It was a very well fought competition. I was amazed at how prepared the kids were," said director of the bee Karen Heyde-Lipanovich. "Their schools and their counties should be very proud of the kids that they sent here."
As the competition dwindled with each round, eighth grader at Pleasant View Julianna Mullins was declared champion of the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee after correctly spelling the winning word: "musketeers."
"I'm excited to represent Pleasant View and Northwest," said Mullins. "I'll try not to look directly at the cameras, and if I feel extremely nervous, I'll try to picture myself in my bedroom or something."
This year, the Mosaic Life Care Foundation decided to sponsor the event to help get one lucky student to the national stage.
"We're about youth empowerment, and this is tremendously empowering for the students," said EmpowerU Director of Program Operations Devran Brower. "They work so hard to get to this point and we're just excited to have representation at the national bee."
Brower says that this partnership with the bee is just one part of Mosaic's mission to invest in empowering our youth.
"We're about building healthy and thriving communities at Mosaic Life Care and the children are the future, so we need to invest in them in whatever way we can," said Brower. "Be it a STEAM program, spelling, whatever it is that sparks a passion or an interest in them to help them get where they want to be."
"Everybody these days seems so worried about the the future of our kids and education. I'm not worried at all, these kids are going to do great," said Heyde-Lipanovich.
Mullins says that the key is to go in with no expectations and put your best foot forward.
"I believe that if you do the best at everything you do, then you benefit from it."
Mullins will be representing the Northwest Missouri region at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 28 in Washington D.C..