Northwest Missouri State cultivating new careers in cannabis industry

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University is trail-blazing a unique career here in Missouri
The university is providing online programs relating to cannabis cultivation, business, risk management, and healthcare.
Northwest's cannabis education programs aim to help create more jobs for farmers and educate Missourians on the growing industry of cannabis.
"The goal is to get people educated so they can learn more about the industry, if they're wanting to enter into the industry. It is one of those things that's new to new to Missouri and Northwest Missouri, so we're really trying to help the area become a little bit more educated in what this is. And people who want to start a career in this field can actually do that," says Jay Johnson, Northwest's Associate Provost.
There are four unique programs for students to enroll in.
We have one in business. We have one in just a general industry program. We have a healthcare, and we have a cultivation horticulture program. We also have a new compliance program," Johnson says.
With the recent passing of Amendment Three here in Missouri, the university stresses the importance of having educated individuals entering the cannabis industry.
"If this is going to be legal -- and now it's going to be legal recreationally -- we really need to have people out there that are serious about the profession," urges Johnson.
The university expects to see more enrollment in the cannabis career programs, as well as growth in the cannabis industry overall.
"I was a little hesitant that Northwest would want to do something like this, just because it is such a new thing, and in a field that's, you know, been illegal for years," Johnson says.
Northwest is partnering with Green Flower, a training platform for cannabis professionals.
"Universities will be a little concerned about taking on a program like this because they think there might be bad press or things like that. We've seen nothing but positives. Even people that don't want to partake or consume, they recognize that it's a real industry," says Green Flower VP of Higher Education Daniel Kalef.
The university prides itself in being able to offer such a unique career program for the region.
"We are doing something that is pretty new and unique. There's not any other school in the region doing what we're doing with cannabis. This is an exciting thing for the region, and hopefully we can continue to do it," says Jonhson.
"Having that opportunity for people in Missouri to go to Northwest Missouri State and take a program that's really going to prepare them for a career is really perfect timing and a perfect complement to what's happening," Kalef says.
