Northwest Missouri State football not overlooking Missouri Southern in season opener

(Maryville, MO) - College football gets underway in Missouri this week, Missouri Western hosts Central Missouri on Thursday night and Northwest Missouri State is on the road at Missouri Southern on Thursday.
The Bearcats hold a 29-4 series lead over Southern and have won 27 straight in the matchup, including Northwest winning big 27-5 last season. The Bearcats have also won 11 straight season opening games, but to head coach Rich Wright, the team doesn't look at the Bearcats recent streaks or dominance heading into this game.
"I've told the team this all week, the best team doesn't necessarily win one, it is the team that makes the fewest mistakes," said head coach Rich Wright. "I think if you go back historically, throughout college football year in and year out, you'll see two or three of those upsets where a team that was better than another doesn't win. It's not the team that's the best physically, it's the team that executes what they're supposed to do the best over 60 minutes."
Kickoff that game at Missouri Southern is this Thursday at 7 pm.