Northwest Missouri State pays tribute to fallen 9/11 firefighters with annual stair climb event

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) As we quickly approach the anniversary of 9/11, people everywhere are doing what they can to memorialize those who lost their lives due to the horrific events that ensued almost 21 years ago.
Northwest Missouri State University did their part by holding their annual 9/11 stair climbing event early Friday morning.
Northwest invited community members to join together in remembering the events of September 11, 2001.
The event paid tribute to the 343 firefighters who climbed the staircases of the World Trade Center and tragically lost their lives that day.
“Tragedy unifies people, and everyone was a victim of a tragedy that day. Varying degrees of victims, but everybody felt it that day. And so being able to bring the community together for something like this -- if you ask almost anybody, they'll be able to tell you exactly where they were that day -- and so being able to have that shared experience is something that a lot of people like to share together," says Zakary Moore, President of the Student Veteran Organization at Northwest.
Participants climbed 2,071 steps, replicating the 110 flights of stairs that the firefighters had to ascend in the Twin Towers.
Northwest Student and Show-Me Gold member Dane Corem urges that people participate “just to kind of put it in perspective really, like understand what those people had to go through on that day. Because, you know, you hear about it on TV and stuff, but you don't really understand until you at least do something small of part of something that happened that day,” says Corem.
For Moore, one of the best parts about attending this event year after year is being able to honor those who died trying to save the lives of others.
“Just being able to help people to remember this day just pays homage to all those people that lost their lives and continues the remembrance of them into today and in the future,” Moore says.
While the stair climb event only simulates a small fraction of the physical toll that the firefighters faced that day, being able to put yourself in their shoes is a community favorite way to pay their respects.
“I would encourage anybody to come out and do this every year. It's something something great, you know, get out and work out and remember those who lost their lives that day,” urges Corem.
The university will be utilizing their Memorial Bell Tower (located at the center of campus) to chime at 8:46AM, 9:03AM, 9:37AM, and 10:03AM to mark the times that the four planes crashed on 9/11.