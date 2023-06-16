 Skip to main content
Northwest Missouri State University Board Approves 2023-2024 Budget

Maryville, MO; Northwest Missouri State University's board of regents unanimously approved the University's 2023-2024 budget at their meeting on Thursday. The total of the budget is nearly $110 million, and it includes their education, general, and auxiliary services budgets. 

The board also approved a project to upgrade the school's Agricultural Sciences facility to include a micro-creamery in the hopes to be able to one day provide milk and other dairy products to consumers. The project is not to exceed $3 million according to the board of regents. 

For more information visit Northwest Missouri State University's Media Center at  www.nwmissouri.edu/media/

