Northwest Missouri State University Board Approves 2023-2024 Budget

Maryville, MO; Northwest Missouri State University's board of regents unanimously approved the University's 2023-2024 budget at their meeting on Thursday. The total of the budget is nearly $110 million, and it includes their education, general, and auxiliary services budgets.
The board also approved a project to upgrade the school's Agricultural Sciences facility to include a micro-creamery in the hopes to be able to one day provide milk and other dairy products to consumers. The project is not to exceed $3 million according to the board of regents.
