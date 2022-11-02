Northwest offers scholarships for law enforcement students

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University has a big opportunity for students interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.
Interim President of the university Clarence Green has established the Green Family Scholarship with his wife Chelli.
With almost 30 years of law enforcement under his belt, green wanted to give students an easier path to enter policing while also encouraging the need for diversity in the law enforcement workplace.
Preference for the scholarships will be given to black and female students to help bring about this diversity.
"What we've started a scholarship for is women and those that are black to apply for a scholarship that will help fund their college education. We did that because what we know through the data is that police officers that attend college also, they use force less than officers who don't," Green informs.
"We believe in the value of higher education, the critical thinking skills that it's going to allow you to have will make you a better officer," Green continues.
Green has always emphasized the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion, but was heavily inspired to start this scholarship fund by some of the female officers at the UPD, and all that they do for the community.
"Lieutenant Anthony Williams, Lieutenant Amanda Cullen -- anyone knows Amanda Cohen knows she's very outspoken about the need to have more females in law enforcement -- Both of them, just really talking in our training sessions, have really influenced me to think about that," says Green.
"Diversity is something that I've always thought about, that we need to have increased efforts in, and so I wanted to put our funding where my mouth is," Green continues.
Green believes that this scholarship fund will encourage more people to pursue a career in law enforcement, and hopefully help raise the total number of women in the field.
"I think law enforcement is in need of being more diverse, and I think this is one way to influence that, is by putting some some dollars behind that to really solicit folks to join organizations. Also, law enforcement needs to have more female officers. Within the International Association of Chiefs of Police, they have a goal of 30% by 2030," Green says.
By creating opportunities like this, Green hopes to bring in more good people to the field and hopefully rebuild the relationship between law enforcement and the community.
"I believe law enforcement is still a great a noble organization that really is needed. But if we believe it has opportunities, we have to get good folks to be applicants and be a part of those organizations," says Green.
For more information about the Green Family Scholarship, or to make a gift to support Northwest, contact the Northwest Foundation at 660-562-1248.