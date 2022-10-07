Northwest organization raises awareness for domestic violence

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Northwest Missouri State University is helping give victims of violence their voices back.
Friday marked the first day of their annual Clothesline Project art installment.
The week-long installment -- put on by the university's sexual violence prevention group It's On Us -- gives a unique way for survivors and supporters to express themselves and tell their stories.
"I think it's imperative to bring a visual awareness project, to not only let our students, staff, and faculty know, but also the community, and any survivors or those who have lost loved ones due to any interpersonal violence, and let them know that we are here for them, and we have various resources to help them," said Shelby Letuli, NWMSU Wellness Educator.
For Northwest senior Alex Bayless, dedicating an entire month to domestic violence awareness is incredibly important, but it's equally vital to remember that the fight doesn't end after October is over.
"Domestic Violence Awareness Month can't just be talked about or highlighted one month out of the year. It's great that there is a whole month, and that there is a lot of awareness brought during that time, but it should be a year long thing," says It's On Us member Alex Bayless.
For survivors, sharing their experiences with domestic violence can be a frightening part of the healing journey, which is why the clothesline project gives people a way to anonymously share their stories and gain their voices back.
"The clothesline project is a really great way for people to anonymously tell even a snippet of their situation, get out their feelings, or even heal," says Bayless.
"The fact that it's anonymous, and that nobody has to know which shirt relates to who, it's just an open dialogue without there being an actual conversation," Bayless continues.
For those looking to be more involved in this mission, or simply become more educated on the matter, supporting organizations that help survivors, provide resources, and advocate for domestic violence awareness is a great way to see the effects of violence firsthand and support those who need it.
"Getting involved in the community and then being able to work hands on and face to face with survivors, or those who are going through it really puts things into perspective," Letuli says.
While it may feel easiest to turn a blind eye if one hasn't been directly impacted by domestic violence, the clothesline project calls attention to the fact that domestic violence is real and happening within our own communities, and that it isn't something that can be ignored.
"It hits home and really allows people to see that it doesn't just happen at other schools or in other places. It happens here and it's a real thing," says Bayless.
If you or a loved one is a victim of domestic violence, the domestic violence hotline can be reached at 800-799-7233.