Northwest sorority hosting Annual Karen Hawkins Memorial Week March 21-25

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Beginning March 21, Northwest Missouri State University's Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority will be hosting a week of activities to help educate people about sexual assault and remember a student killed more than 25 years ago.
In April of 1995, Maryville native and Sigma Sigma Sigma member Karen Hawkins was sexually assaulted and killed by a man she had known since high school. Since then the sorority has annually organized a memorial week in her honor.
The memorial week will begin with a presentation from Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong, a detective on Hawkins' case, on Monday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. Strong will provide tips on how people can protect themselves from sexual assault. The doors will open at 6:00 p.m.
On Tuesday, March 22, University Police Officer Kristina Martinez will offer a self-defense class in the J.W. Jones Student Union Boardroom from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, the sorority will hold the annual Silent Walk starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Memorial Bell Tower and ending at Colden Pond.