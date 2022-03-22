Northwest stifles Bentley, advances to Division II Final Four

(EVANSVILLE, Ind.) The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team is back in the NCAA Division II Final Four.
The Bearcats defeated Bentley, 61-43.
Northwest held Bentley to a record-low 43 points. Since the advent of the shot clock, that is the lowest point total in a NCAA Division II Tournament game.
Northwest was led by Diego Bernard and Trevor Hudgins. Bernard finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Hudgins put up 24 points in the win.
The Bearcats will play 3 p.m. Thursday in the NCAA Division II Final Four in Evansville, Indiana.