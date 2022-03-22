 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Northwest stifles Bentley, advances to Division II Final Four

  • Updated
  • 0
Bearcats advance to NCAA Division II Final Four

Bearcats advance to NCAA Division II Final Four

(EVANSVILLE, Ind.) The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team is back in the NCAA Division II Final Four. 

The Bearcats defeated Bentley, 61-43.

Northwest held Bentley to a record-low 43 points. Since the advent of the shot clock, that is the lowest point total in a NCAA Division II Tournament game. 

Northwest was led by Diego Bernard and Trevor Hudgins. Bernard finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Hudgins put up 24 points in the win. 

The Bearcats will play 3 p.m. Thursday in the NCAA Division II Final Four in Evansville, Indiana.

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 

Tags

Recommended for you