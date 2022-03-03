Northwest student from Ukraine speaks on Russian invasion

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Wednesday night, Northwest Missouri State hosted a panel discussion covering the crisis in Ukraine.
Free and open to the public, the university hoped to give students and open space to connect and grow their knowledge on the situation.
"But knowledge is power. And specifically, not just knowledge, but being able to watch the modeling of how to ask the right questions, right, how to think critically, and be able to bring in some of these geographic, historical and political perspectives. And so I think we were able to do that tonight, unable to sort of help people think through some bad or at least begin asking those questions," said Dr. Emily Frazier, Assistant to Geography at Northwest Missouri State.
Prior to the panel discussion, Northwest held a gathering to take a moment of silence for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and hear from a Ukrainian student currently studying at the university.
Because it's just you know, I just feel like I should be there, I should be back home I should be with, with my family, I should, I should be helping. And there's not that much that I can do here,” said Vitaliy Tsytsyk, a Ukrainian student currently studying at Northwest.
Vitaliy tells us that it's been extremely difficult watching this happen to his country, but educating people on the situation gives him purpose in this.
"And it means a great deal seeing that, that events like this happen, and more people learn about about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It's, it's overwhelming in a good way. It makes me feel a little bit better about being that far away," said Tsytsyk.
He’s received overwhelming support from the community.
“I mean, it's a big thanks to all of my friends. They check in with me and ask me if I need anything. I was thinking, what would I tell somebody in this situation? And I could not find any words, because there's nothing, there's nothing that there's nothing that you can say or really do to make it better make it go away. But all of these little things definitely add up and make you feel not alone," said Tsytsyk.
Tsytsyk says you can help by boycotting Russian and Belarusian goods, and support Ukrainian goods instead, as well as donate to organizations that help Ukrainian refugees and the Ukrainian military.
"We're not going to give up. We will fight and we will do everything that we can, but we need help. And we're not just protecting ourselves. We're shielding NATO from Russian aggression at the moment, which hopefully will not escalate any further than it already has," said Tsytsyk.