Noyes Home For Children in running for Evergy’s Spread Good Energy Hometown Grant

Noyes Home For Children is one of the ten agencies contending for Evergy’s Spread Good Energy Hometown Grant.
“It’s our community that keeps our doors open and we rely so heavily upon our donors to make it possible for our mission to thrive. And so grants are a great way for us to expand that support,” said Chelsea Howlett, Executive Director for Noyes Home For Children.
Located right here in St. Joseph, the nonprofit works to house homeless children.
“So our mission is really about helping kids who are in need of a safe place to call home for any length of time,” said Howlett.
With the number of applicants, advancing to the top 10 is no small feat.
“Requests of more in the 1000s. And a lot of the projects were top notch, it was a very, very, very hard decision.”
Three out of these ten community improvement projects will receive a grant up to $10,000 to go towards the non-profit’s service projects, as well as a team of Evergy employee volunteers for a day.
“Our project is for this space behind us. We're desperately wanting to update it. It's been well loved over the last decade that it's been in place,” said Michelle McConnell, Senior Manager Of Community Relations for Evergy
The winning projects will be decided by the number of likes on Evergy’s Facebook page.
“So we just encourage everyone to continue to support good energy, support your favorite agencies, and continue to be about the business of moving communities forward,” said McConnell.
“So please go in tell everybody you know to like our project, so hopefully we'll win those dollars,” said Howlett.
