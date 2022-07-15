Noyes Home for Children introduces new mobile library

The Noyes Home for Children is now sharing books with the community with their new mobile library.
Located right in front of the Noyes Home, the mobile library is stocked full of duplicate copies of book donations that the Noyes Home no longer has space for, now available to the public to read.
The mobile library was handmade out of plastic wood to keep the structure waterproof, designed as a replica of the Noyes Home itself, all done by Kevin Crawford with the St. Joseph Woodworkers guild.
“Hopefully it'll help kids out in the community you know and and I'm hoping that just the design of it draws them to it,” said Kevin Crawford, who hand crafted mobile library himself.
The Noyes Home says the free library was installed in hopes to give back to the community and to inspire others to read.
“So we've been wanting to have a little free library for a long time, we've seen them throughout our community. And we thought it'd be a wonderful way for us to be able to share duplicate copies of book titles that we had,” said Chelsea Howlett, Executive Director for Noyes Home For Kids.
To find this mobile library or others near your location, you can find out more at littlefreelibrary.org.