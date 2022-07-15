 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Noyes Home for Children introduces new mobile library

Noyes Home

 

The Noyes Home for Children is now sharing books with the community with their new mobile library.

Located right in front of the Noyes Home, the mobile library is stocked full of duplicate copies of book donations that the Noyes Home no longer has space for, now available to the public to read.

The mobile library was handmade out of plastic wood to keep the structure waterproof, designed as a replica of the Noyes Home itself, all done by Kevin Crawford with the St. Joseph Woodworkers guild. 

“Hopefully it'll help kids out in the community you know and and I'm hoping that just the design of it draws them to it,” said Kevin Crawford, who hand crafted mobile library himself.

The Noyes Home says the free library was installed in hopes to give back to the community and to inspire others to read.

“So we've been wanting to have a little free library for a long time, we've seen them throughout our community. And we thought it'd be a wonderful way for us to be able to share duplicate copies of book titles that we had,” said Chelsea Howlett, Executive Director for Noyes Home For Kids.

To find this mobile library or others near your location, you can find out more at littlefreelibrary.org.

 

