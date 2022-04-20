Noyes Home for Children shares inspiring story of canine resident

Meet Newt, the French Bulldog living at Noyes Home for Children.
“I saw his sweet mug, and I said, 'you know what, he's the one,’” said Chelsea Howlett, Executive Director for Noyes Home for Children.
Newt was adopted by the Noyes Home last August.
“I found myself going to our executive board and asking for something that I had never considered asking for again, and that was, what do you guys think about getting the kids a dog, and unanimously, they were all in favor of it,” said Howlett,” said Howlett.
The home wanted a rescue dog, one with a unique story.
“He is a special needs dog, he is actually deaf, and was likely the reason that he was surrendered to the shelter in the first place. Our board as well as our staff felt that the fact that he didn't have the best start in life, that that might be able to be a story of hope and inspiration for our kids as well that he's overcome,” said Howlett.
With all expenses for him covered by the community.
“A local family actually donated the money for his adoption fee, and Nestle Purina has donated his lifetime supply of food,” said Howlett.
He teaches the kids the responsibilities of taking care of a pet.
“So he, just like any family, is a lot of work, right? The children most of the time, we're so excited. But you know, when it comes to picking up the poop, not so much fun, but we have assigned chores and the kids are all helping out,” said Howlett.
Newt wears a very important title in the home.
“So he is the Chief Happiness Officer at Noyes Home. He brings a smile, he takes his job very, very seriously. Every day he shows up and he brings joy to the staff as well as the children here at Noyes Home. He does not always dress up quite to this level,” said Howlett.