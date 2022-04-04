Noyes Home for Children wins Evergy grant

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The results are in. St. Joseph’s Noyes Home for Children took first place out of the ten nonprofits competing for votes on Evergy’s Facebook page for Evergy’s Spread Good Energy Hometown grant.
The grant will go towards replacing and upgrading the playground.
“Well, we were thrilled. But I'd be lying if I said we weren't checking it every single day to be able to see where our vote count was. It's just exciting that, again, our community rallied around us like they always do. And to be able to give the kids a new space to be able to play or at least a renewed space to be able to play is going to be wonderful,” said Chelsea Howlett, Executive Director for Noyes Home for Children.
The Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri, Kansas State University Gardens, and The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum were among the other nonprofits to recieve a grant from Evergy.