Noyes Home hosting holiday open house

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While the Noyes Home for Children is an open door for many, on December 1 the local non-profit plans to open its doors to not only their donors, but the public.
The home will be hosting tours to showcase how impactful the local non-profit is to surrounding area children. As well as show donors just how impactful their contributions are.
"This is actually our first event since the pandemic, of having people inside the home, giving tours, and just enjoying some company with the community that makes our mission possible. I really think that any time that tours can happen and people can see our mission in action, they're going to understand why it's so important that we have their support,” Executive Director of the Noyes Home Chelsea Howlett says.
The home is excited to share its seasonal decorations, as well as share refreshments and live music the home also plans to unveil new stars that are to be added to their ever growing "Help Light the Way” donor wall.
The open house begins at 5 p.m. Thursday.