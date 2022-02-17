Nursing school graduates needed with staffing shortages

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staffing shortages have impacted health care ever since the pandemic began, and nurses are one of the most critical health care positions that need to be filled.
"What I'm seeing is that opportunities are wide open, and that if a new graduate nurse really wants to practice in a specialty area, that there probably is an opportunity for them in that area," Heather Kendall with the Missouri Western State University nursing school said.
Heather Kendall works in the Missouri Western State University School of Nursing and Health Professions. She says students in the program should feel prepared when they graduate because the school is always trying to follow changes in health care, especially during the pandemic.
"Nursing and healthcare is a constantly evolving field. And so we are always trying to keep up with with the most recent changes are and make sure that our graduates are prepared for whatever those are. And certainly Covid is part of that," Kendall said.
Kendall says that the common feeling among nurses during the pandemic has been exhaustion.
"They are working a lot. You know, the drain of Covid affects them outside of their workplace as well. The overarching theme that I hear from them is just that they are tired," Kendall said.
But she adds that if nursing students are re-thinking their choice to pursue a career in nursing, not to completely shut themselves out of the field and think of other options that fit their passion for health care.
"If you do get burnt out in a particular area, there is always an opportunity to do something else. There certainly are ways to practice nursing that isn't in an acute care hospital setting. You should think about those options before completely leaving the profession," Kendall said.