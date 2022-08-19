NWMSU sees record retention rate

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Students at Northwest Missouri State University back on campus for the fall semester.
Wednesday marked the first day of classes.
This year the university continues to see an increase in enrollment.
Northwest said in a news release that they saw a nearly 5.5 percent rise in total enrollment from a year ago.
This marks the fifth consecutive year of growth, with the university projecting its highest ever retention rate.
As the fall semester gets underway, Northwest began with a total of 7,715 students, with a record 80 percent of the 2021 freshman class returning for a second year.