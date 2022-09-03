Obituary from family identifies child found dead by police Friday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Friday morning a female child was found dead at a home when police arrived to a scene and did an investigation.
Meierhoffer Funeral Home has put out an obituary from family members, and that little girl is 6-year-old Jozlyn Marie Beechner. Jozlyn was a student at Parkway Elementary School in St. Joseph.
The St. Joseph Police Department told us on Friday that officers were sent out to a home near 32nd street and Mitchell avenue after a report of a white man acting suspiciously near the home.
When police got to the scene, they found the dead body of Jozlyn at the home. Police confirmed the man is 37-year-old Dustin L. Beechner, and he was Jozlyn's father.
He was arrested and is charged with a class A felony abuse of a child resulting in death and he has no bond.
Jozlyn's death is being investigated as a homicide.
School resource officers were also sent to the scene and school grief counselors are prepared to talk with students at the school.
If you would like to see the full obituary for Jozlyn, click the link below.