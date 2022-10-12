(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Pedestrian Safety Month, recognizing how walkers and drivers can watch out for one another to keep our roads safe.
“A very high percentage of our pedestrian fatalities in Missouri have occurred between October and December,” said Jonathan Nelson, Assistant to State Hwy & Safety and Traffic Engineer, MoDOT.
Pedestrian deaths have been on the rise in recent years.
“2020, we saw the most ever pedestrian fatalities we are seeing in our state, we had 128 Pedestrians killed in traffic crashes. Last year in 2021. It was a very similar number about 120 people. So more than 120 people each last two years. And right now as it stands at 2022, we're actually ahead of both of those years pace,” said Nelson.
However locally, the statistics are slightly lower.
“Nationally roughly about 17% of fatalities [on roadways] are pedestrians annually. Now when we go to our area here locally, it's lower. It's about 9%. But still that 9% represents folks that were, you know, amongst us, and now because of either a bad decision by motorists or by the pedestrian, they're no longer with us,” said Sheldon Lyon, Executive Director, St. Joseph Safety & Health Council.
There’s easy ways for both pedestrians and drivers to prevent pedestrian fatalities.
“The sidewalks are the place to walk. So if we have a sidewalk, make sure we walk on the sidewalk, and we're not distracted. We're not doing other things while we're walking like using our phone. And then also if there's no sidewalk available, walk at the edge of the road, but face traffic when you walk so you see that oncoming car,” said Lyon.
“For driver it’s driving appropriate speed, always be paying attention to the roadway and the task at hand, you know, put your phone down if you're driving, never drive impaired,” said Nelson.
And remember the impact your decisions have on the lives of others.
“You know, for us, when we're behind the wheel, thinking we're we're only putting ourselves at risk. And that's really not true. It could be people in our vehicle, it could be other people that we meet on the roadways, and it certainly be pedestrians that we're going to encounter on the roadway. So just encourage people to be smart, do their part and help eliminate fatalities on Missouri's roadways,” said Nelson.
For information on safe pedestrian travel routes in Missouri, you can visit the link here.