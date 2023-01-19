 Skip to main content
Offender death reported at WRDCC

Missouri Department of Corrections

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Corrections says an offender died at Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center Thursday morning. 

According to the department of corrections, 59-year-old Jerry McGinnis was pronounced dead at 9:15 a.m. 

McGinnis was serving two seven-year sentences for possession of a controlled substance, a seven-year sentence for forgery, a seven-year sentence for distribution of a controlled substance and a seven-year sentence for endangering the welfare of a child, all in Ray County.

He began his sentence on December 8, 2016. 

The department of corrections says McGinnis died of apparent natural causes. 