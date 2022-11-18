Officer identified in Monday's shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The officer that was involved in a shooting Monday night has been identified.
According to Captain Jeff Wilson from the St. Joseph Police Department, patrolman Justin Zamzow, was the officer involved in a shooting that took place at Altec Monday night.
Zamzow is a four year veteran with the police department and has be on administrative duties as part of normal procedure.
Just before midnight on Monday, officers responded to 2106 Riverside Road at Altec Industries.
The response was in reference to a male subject in the parking lot who was pointing a gun at multiple people.
After arriving on the scene, officers gave numerous orders for the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Cody A. Calvin, to drop the weapon and surrender.
Wilson says the Calvin did not comply and during the encounter, pointed his firearms at the officers.
Zamzow discharged his duty weapon at the suspect and struck him.
Officers took control of the suspect and rendered first aid.
EMS was called to the scene and transported the suspect to the hospital.
Calvin has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.