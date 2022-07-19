Officer shot during traffic stop in North Kansas City

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A police officer was shot during a traffic stop Tuesday morning in North Kansas City.
Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said during a press conference that the officer from the North Kansas City Police Department initiated a traffic stop at approximately 10:40 a.m.
Akin said the driver of the vehicle fired at the officer and struck the officer.
The officer was transported to a North Kansas City hospital before being transferred to KU Medical Center.
The exact condition of the officer is unknown at this time, but the Missouri State Highway Patrol said "serious injuries"
The highway patrol said the suspect vehicle is a gray Ford Taurus with expired Missouri temporary tags 03GU43.
A person of interest has been taken into custody.
Multiple law enforcement agencies from the area are assisting in the investigation.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to KQ2 for further updates.
July 19, 2022