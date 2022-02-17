One dead, one injured, in Tuesday wreck

(MSC) One driver is dead, and another injured, following a head-on, Leavenworth County crash mid-morning Tuesday.
Details regarding the specifics of the wreck remain unreleased as the investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol continues.
According to the KHP’s preliminary report, one driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to an area hospital for the treatment of unspecified injuries.
Both drivers were traveling alone.
The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 73 and Edwards Drive, in Leavenworth County.
Names are withheld as the investigation continues.