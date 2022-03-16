One dead, suspect charged after shooting in Ridgeway

(RIDGEWAY, Mo.) One person was found dead in Ridgeway on Tuesday, March 15 from an apparent gunshot wound.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement was dispatched to the 300 block of Locust Street for a report of a shooting.
The sheriff's office and Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived at the location and found a white male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was identified as Lynn Trammell.
Travis Gilliland has been charged with murder in the second degree and armed criminal action for the shooting.
Gilliland is being held in custody on a $250,000 cash bond.