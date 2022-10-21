One fatality reported after crash in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person has died following a traffic crash in St. Joseph earlier this afternoon.
According to St. Joseph police officers on scene, the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. in the area of North 26th and Lovers Lane.
Police say a Dodge pickup was traveling west on Lovers Lane as a GMC pickup was pulling out of Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The Dodge collided with the GMC on the driver’s side door.
The driver of the GMC was taken to the Mosaic Life Care where they later died.
The injuries to the other driver are still unknown at this time.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident.