...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND
DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 020, 025, 028, 029, 037, 044,
102, 103, AND 104...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this
morning to 7 PM CST this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 057, 060, and 105.Fire
weather zones 043, 053, and 054.

* WIND...Southerly winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
are expected Tuesday afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity is expected to fall between 25
to 30 percent Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

One injured after early morning semi accident

I-29 semi accident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning semi accident on I-29 Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36 year old Kyle Mortensen was driving southbound on I-29 when the tractor trailer traveled off the west side of the roadway, struck a mile marker sign as well as several trees in a ditch, before coming to rest in the ditch on it's wheels. 

Mortensen was transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injurers.  He was wearing a seat belt. 

