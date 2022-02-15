One injured after early morning semi accident

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND
DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 020, 025, 028, 029, 037, 044,
102, 103, AND 104...
The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this
morning to 7 PM CST this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 057, 060, and 105.Fire
weather zones 043, 053, and 054.
* WIND...Southerly winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
are expected Tuesday afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity is expected to fall between 25
to 30 percent Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&