One injured following accident on Highway 36 in Elwood

(ELWOOD, Ks.) One person was taken to the hospital following a traffic on U.S. Highway 36 in Elwood Tuesday afternoon.
Kansas State Troopers say a semi truck was slowing down to turn left through the median when a 2005 Altima struck the rear of the trailer.
Troopers say the driver of the Altima has only "suspected minor" injuries.
The driver of the truck was unharmed.
Westbound traffic was down to one lane while the scene was cleared.
The truck was able to driveaway on its own while the car was towed away.