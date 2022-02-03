One injured in Thursday morning fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire Thursday morning.
The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2300 block of North 22nd Street.
Accord to the fire inspector, one person was home at the time of the fire and was taken to Mosaic Life Care before being transferred to KU Medical Center with moderate burns.
The fire inspector adds that a dog was in the house, but did not make it out.
Officials believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue.