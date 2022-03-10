 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

One injured in Wednesday night shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Police scene outside of Cottonwood Creek Apartments

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 3600 block of Gene Field Road Wednesday night. 

Police responded to the Cottonwood Creek Apartments around 11 p.m. where they found evidence of a shooting.

A 27-year-old white man showed up to Mosaic Life Care shortly after with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. 

Police received a description of a vehicle fleeing the scene at Cottonwood Creek. 

They located the vehicle, but it was unoccupied. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

Recommended for you