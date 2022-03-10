One injured in Wednesday night shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 3600 block of Gene Field Road Wednesday night.
Police responded to the Cottonwood Creek Apartments around 11 p.m. where they found evidence of a shooting.
A 27-year-old white man showed up to Mosaic Life Care shortly after with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Police received a description of a vehicle fleeing the scene at Cottonwood Creek.
They located the vehicle, but it was unoccupied.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.