One killed in possible arson, Caldwell County Sheriff's Department investigating

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) The Caldwell County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office are investigating a string of apparent arsons near Polo that left one person dead.
According to a news release, the first fire was reported just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday at a house near Southwest State Route D and SW Colt Drive outside of Polo. The sheriff's department says a body was found inside of the house.
Fire crews responded to two more house fires along the same road. Both of the houses were vacant.
Fire departments from Polo, Cameron, Lathrop, Hamilton, Kingston, and Braymer responded to the fires.
A dark, four-door, passenger vehicle was seen near the scene of each fire, according to the news release. The department says the vehicle may be a black Dodge Calliber.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at (816) 586-2681.