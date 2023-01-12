One person injured after shooting in north St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was injured following a shooting in St. Joseph Thursday morning.
Captain Dan Sweiger of the St. Joseph Police Department says that they received the call of a shooting at approximately 11:30 a.m.
When police arrived, they located one person that had a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance.
The victim indicated to police that an incident had taken place in the residence located at 422 North 16th Street.
As a precaution, the Special Response Team arrived at the scene because of a possible suspect still being inside.
One person surrendered peacefully to police, but police have not yet determined if that person is the suspect in the shooting.
Police obtained a search warrant to search the residence and to gather evidence to help determine what led up to the shooting.