One person killed after bridge collapse in Clay County

(KEARNEY, Mo.) First responders are on scene at a bridge collapse in Clay County.
KMBC 9 is reporting that the bridge spans the Carroll Creek just east of Kearney and was under construction.
A spokeswoman for the Clay County Sheriff's Office says that workers were pouring concrete when the collapse happened.
One worker was killed and three others were trapped.
Clay County Western Commissioner Jon Carpenter told KMBC 9 "There were workers out there working on it today, which is, you know, part of the concern here has been their safety and well being."
Carpenter also said "There were four of them who were working on it and then when the thing collapsed, to some extent it collapsed down on top of them, and then there have been now rescue efforts underway."
We’re on the scene of a bridge collapse at NE 148th St. and Shady Grove Road. There is one confirmed fatality and several with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/RdfYmi4dLz— Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) October 26, 2022