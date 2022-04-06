One person seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on I-29

 Skip to main content
...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon...

Sustained westerly winds across the region of 20 to 25 mph will
be accompanied by frequent gusts of 30 to 35 mph this afternoon.
Additionally, relative humidity values will range from around 30
to 35 percent this afternoon.

This combination of strong wind gusts and fairly dry relative
humidity will result in elevated fire weather conditions across
much of the region this afternoon. Outdoor burning of any kind is
strongly discouraged and any fire would have the potential to
rapidly spread.

While winds will remain elevated tonight and increase once more
with gusts to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon, increased humidity
values will keep fire weather concerns tempered.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was seriously injured Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-29.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on I-29 at the 42.6 mile marker, one mile south of St. Joseph.

The Silverado drove off the west side of the roadway and continued northbound in the median.

The occupant, 57-year-old John Cheatham jumped out of the Silverado and into the passing lane of I-29 where he was struck by another vehicle. 

The vehicle that hit Cheatham continued northbound without stopping. The highway patrol did not have a description of the vehicle available.

Cheatham was transported to Mosaic Life Care by EMS with serious injuries. 

 

