One person seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on I-29

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was seriously injured Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-29.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on I-29 at the 42.6 mile marker, one mile south of St. Joseph.
The Silverado drove off the west side of the roadway and continued northbound in the median.
The occupant, 57-year-old John Cheatham jumped out of the Silverado and into the passing lane of I-29 where he was struck by another vehicle.
The vehicle that hit Cheatham continued northbound without stopping. The highway patrol did not have a description of the vehicle available.
Cheatham was transported to Mosaic Life Care by EMS with serious injuries.